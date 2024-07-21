Biden’s Resignation | Trump: “The worst president of all time” – Several Republicans are calling for Biden’s resignation

Biden’s resignation|Trump believes that Vice President Kamala Harris would be easier to beat in the presidential race than Joe Biden.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump comment Biden’s withdrawal announcement fresh from the US media for CNN.

He describes Biden as the worst president ever in the history of the country.

Trump believes that Vice Pres Terrible Harris it would be easier to win the presidential race than Joe Biden. The Democratic replacement candidate was not immediately known.

Trump also commented on Biden’s withdrawal on his Truth Social service. There he writes that “crooked Joe Biden was not fit to be a presidential candidate and certainly not fit to serve as president – and never was!”

Trump writes that Biden got to the presidency in the first place because of “lies”. He accused Biden of “millions of people coming across our borders completely unchecked, many from prisons, mental institutions, and a record number of terrorists.”

Also other Republicans have commented on Biden’s withdrawal. Republican politicians demanded on the messaging service X that Biden not only renounce his candidacy, but also his current presidency.

Speaker of the US Congress Mike Johnson writes in X that “if Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not ready to serve as president.” According to Johnson, the Democratic Party forced Biden to withdraw from the race.

Republican congressmen say the same Elise Stefanik and Tom Emmer as well as a Republican senator Steve Daines.

Congress Majority Leader Steve Scalise writes in X that “the leaders of the Democratic Party just proved that they have no respect for their own voters”.

Senator Steve Daines demands that Biden also give up the position of president because, according to Daines, he is unable to continue the campaign.