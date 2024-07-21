Sunday, July 21, 2024
Biden’s Resignation | “May God protect us” – This is how Finnish politicians commented on Biden’s decision

July 21, 2024
in World Europe
Biden’s Resignation | “May God protect us” – This is how Finnish politicians commented on Biden’s decision
Many Finnish politicians consider Biden’s decision correct.

Several Finnish politicians have commented Joe Biden the decision to abandon the pursuit of the Democratic presidential nomination in the messaging service X.

Many of the commenters consider the decision correct.

Chairman of the Center and former Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen writes in X that Biden’s “decision was difficult, but still not the right one”.

Also an MEP Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps) considers the decision smart. He writes that the Democrats were about to nominate a man “who will soon be practically incapacitated”.

MEP Mika Aaltola (kok) comments that by withdrawing, Biden leaves the arena keeping his face. “In terms of foreign policy, he left much to be desired,” Aaltola continues. “Withdrawal also enables the renewal of democracy.”

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen praises Biden: “Joe Biden is a great man who has served his country for more than half a century.”

“The US presidential elections are in a completely new situation. May God protect us”, Tuppurainen writes.

Rkp vice-chairman and member of parliament Henrik Wickström (rkp) says that he is currently in the United States and that he is looking forward to the next steps.

Also a Member of Parliament Jarno Limnell (kok) looks to the future in his publication and says that “now there is an opportunity in the United States for the country’s first female president”.

