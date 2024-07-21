Biden’s resignation|Vice President Kamala Harris says she will do everything she can to defeat Trump.

Vice president Terrible Harris commented on sitting President Joe Biden’s endorsement of him in a statement on Sunday.

“I am honored to have the president’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said on Sunday, according to Reuters news agency.

Harris praises Biden’s “selfless and patriotic act”, referring to giving up the pursuit of the nomination.

“I’m going to do everything I can to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our people — to defeat Donald Trump,” Harris says.