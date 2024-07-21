Biden’s Resignation | “Go down in history” – This is how the Democrats reacted to Biden’s withdrawal

Biden’s resignation|Democrats posing as presidential candidates to replace Biden have commented on the withdrawal.

of California governor Gavin Newsom the President of the United States commented on Finnish time on the X message service on Sunday evening Joe Biden withdrawing from the US presidential race. Newsom has been considered one possible candidate to replace Biden.

Newson writes that Biden has been an exceptional and history-making president.

According to Newsom, Biden has “as a leader fought hard for the working population and achieved amazing results for all Americans.”

“He will go down in history as one of the most influential and selfless presidents.”

Also the governor of Michigan, who was pretended to be the Democratic presidential candidate Gretchen Whitmer also commented on the topic in X.

According to Whitmer, Biden knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Trump.

He characterizes Biden’s actions in, among other things, lowering the prices of prescription drugs, repairing roads, dealing with climate change, and ensuring the global leadership of the United States as historic.

Whitmer also writes that his role in the election will remain the same.

He plans to do everything he can to get the Democratic candidate elected as president and to stop Trump.

He criticized Trump’s intentions of raising costs for families, banning abortion throughout the country, and abusing power to raise his own position.

Biden’s the government’s minister of transport and was involved in candidate speculation Pete Buttigieg writes in X that “Joe Biden has earned his place as one of the best and most significant presidents in American history”.

Buttigieg says he is proud to work under Biden and grateful for Biden’s unwavering focus on promoting the best of the country.