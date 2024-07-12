Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Will Biden insist on running for president? Some even hope he will resign before the 2024 US election. An expert explains why that might not be a good idea.

Washington, DC – The incumbent US President Joe Biden is currently under massive criticism. It all started with the TV duel against his Republican opponent Donald TrumpThe appearance of the most powerful man in the world seemed uncertain to many observers, which is why doubts were raised about Biden’s mental state. In this context, calls for the president to resign were also made for the US election 2024 The question arises as to how the Democrats deal with their shaky presidential candidate.

Christian Lammert, Professor of Political Science with a focus on North American political systems at the John F. Kennedy Institute of the Free University of Berlin, spoke to IPPEN.MEDIA an assessment of the situation in the USA. Is it even possible to simply replace Biden with another candidate?

Alternative for Biden in 2024 US election: Expert sees “primary system” as an obstacle

At least a Biden withdrawal seems to be the plan of some Democrats before the 2024 US election. Only recently, the first senator from Biden’s party openly called for his resignation. And even prominent figures such as George Clooney spoke out in favor of a new Democratic candidate. Biden is coming under increasing pressure because of his failures. But US expert Lammert has doubts that there will be a successor for Biden soon. After the introduction of the primary system in the 1960s, the decision for a new candidate has become much more complicated.

“It is very important to understand that the nomination of presidential candidates was very different back then than it is today,” explains Lammert in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA The primary system, as it is used today to nominate candidates, was not yet used in all states at that time. “At that time, the National Convention [Parteitag der Demokraten, A.d.R] and the party elites play a much larger role in the decision-making process as to who becomes a candidate,” explains Lammert.

“Symbolic procedure” – US expert doubts new vice president for Biden in 2024 US election

“Today, a candidate who has been elected through the primary system is much more firmly established in his position,” says Lammert. The party convention is merely a “symbolic procedure to confirm the result of the primaries [Vorwahlen, A.d.R] The appointment of a candidate used to be much less democratic than it is today.

At that time, a suitable candidate was selected at the party conference based on certain criteria. “And that only had to be approved by the delegates who were sent to the party conference,” explained Lammert.

“Back then, parties as party organizations had a much greater influence on the nomination of candidates,” said the expert. With the new primary system, the decision as to who would run as a candidate for each party had already been made in January. “And that means that a decision now involves a much higher risk.”

Biden must voluntarily resign before 2024 US election: Expert sees three options for new candidate

According to Lammert, one way in which the Democrats could appoint another candidate for the 2024 US election is still possible: Biden would have to withdraw. In principle, there are three possibilities. Biden could resign immediately and hand over the office to his vice-candidate Kamala Harris who would then probably also become the new presidential candidate.

“The second scenario is that Biden now goes in front of the camera and says that he is no longer available as a candidate,” explains Lammert. However, this could lead to a power struggle within the party, with Harris still having the best chance of being a candidate. The third possibility is that Biden announces his resignation within the party. “If Biden only says at the party conference that he is no longer running, you only have about a week to resolve these internal conflicts,” says Lammert. This poses another risk for the party.

Lammert believes that the best strategy is for Biden to announce his resignation before the party convention. “And then he should clearly speak out in favor of an alternative.” And this alternative must have been agreed upon in advance within the Democrats. “And that is what makes the whole thing so dangerous, because Kamala Harris is not the only candidate frequently mentioned in the discussion,” explains the US expert. In addition to the incumbent Vice President, several governors from swing states are also up for debate, who would bring an advantage in the contested states through their office. Not an easy decision.

“The train has already left the station” – Democrats should stick with Biden for the 2024 US election

Lammert speaks in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA in principle in favor of Joe Biden running again. Provided that his condition allows him to continue to hold the presidency. “And if he really can’t do that, then the party will have to use the ejector seat and run with new candidates, which is associated with great, great risks,” said Lammert. “That’s why I would say the train has already left the station.”

The botched TV duel against Trump should not be overestimated. “Obama also had a terrible first debate in 2012,” Lammert points out. “He was even further behind Mitt Romney than Biden is now behind Trump.” As long as Biden can carry out his office as he has done in recent years, Lammert recommends that the party stands behind its president.

Biden should now play with open cards. He must answer questions from the public about his health. He must also credibly convey that the TV debate was a slip-up. “Then he could have a good chance,” said Lammert.

Trump’s trials could still harm him in the US election – “he has been convicted”

“He has beaten Trump before. And I don’t really see any major structural changes since 2020 that would give Trump an advantage now,” said the expert. “On the contrary, he has been convicted on 34 counts. He is under massive criticism, even after the last duel.”

Trump did not “answer a single question correctly” in the debate. He also lied constantly and has already presented plans for his second term that “could call democracy into question”. Lammert sees no reason “that the political mood could have changed massively”. (nhi)