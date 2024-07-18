NYT: Biden’s Relatives Believe He Has Begun to Realize He Won’t Win the Election

US President Joe Biden has begun to accept the idea of ​​a possible defeat in the upcoming elections. This is writes The New York Times (NYT), citing sources close to the politician.

They believe the president also understands that he may have to drop out of the race, though Biden has yet to decide whether he will do so, according to several people familiar with the matter.

However, one source said it would not be a surprise if the president made an announcement “soon.”

Earlier, NBC reported, citing sources, that Biden’s political career was close to completion. According to them, even the American leader’s supporters are inclined to believe that everything has already been decided.

Before this, it became known that the politician could withdraw from the election race on July 20 or 21 due to growing pressure from Democrats.