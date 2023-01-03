White House: Biden is sympathetic to the difficulty of choosing the speaker of the House of Representatives

The reaction of US President Joe Biden to the difficulties of choosing the speaker of the House of Representatives has become known. The head of state treats them with understanding, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing, broadcast of which is available on YouTube.

“Here you have to be very careful not to get involved, not to name names, just let this process continue. This is what the president understands, ”said the official representative of the American administration.

Jean-Pierre stressed that US legislators need to independently decide on the choice of speaker in the new Congress.

Earlier it became known that the US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the second attempt and will hold a new vote. The favorite of the race, Republican Kevin McCarthy, again did not get the 218 votes necessary for victory.

The last time a speaker was elected in the first round of voting failed in 1923, a total of 14 times in US history.