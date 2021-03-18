US President Joe Biden has no regrets about the consequences of his words about Russian President Vladimir Putin. The American leader’s reaction became known from the words of his press secretary Jen Psaki, her briefing was broadcast on Youtube-the White House account.

Related materials

“No, the president gave a direct answer to a direct question,” said Psaki, answering a journalist’s question about whether Biden regrets his harsh remarks about Putin.

However, a White House spokeswoman stressed that diplomacy remains a priority and goal of the United States, even with regard to its opponents. She added that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will remain in Moscow and continue to interact with the Russian side.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.