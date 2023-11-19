NBC: Biden’s ratings hit lowest level of his presidency

White House President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency. About it testify NBC News poll results.

It is noted that the approval rating of the American leader has dropped to 40 percent, as the majority of voters do not support his approach to foreign policy and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

40 percent respondents approve of Biden’s performance as president

Biden is trailing former US President Donald Trump for the first time ahead of the 2024 election, the poll shows.

The study results highlight a shift among voters aged 18 to 34, the publication writes. While in September 46 percent of such voters said they approved of the job performance of the current head of the White House, now the approval rating among these citizens has fallen to 31 percent.

Support for Trump is growing

In 2022, Trump officially announced that he would participate in the next presidential election.

See also Ukraine-Russia, Moscow: "Belgorod attack rejected" To make America great and majestic again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. Donald Trump Former US President

On November 5, it became known that Donald Trump was able to get ahead of the current head of the United States in terms of the number of voters in five of the most important six states.

According to The New York Times, Biden trails the former American leader by 4-10 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The politician is only ahead of his opponent in Wisconsin by 2 percentage points. Based on the survey, experts concluded that if the elections were held now, 67 electors would side with Trump, and only 10 would side with Biden.

It is noted that 67 percent of Americans believe that their United States is moving in the wrong direction. 3.6 thousand citizens took part in the survey.

At the same time, in September, Reuters reported that, according to a survey among Americans, Biden and Trump would receive the same number of votes in the presidential election – 39 percent each. Also, a large number of Americans expressed concern about the age of the candidates. 77 percent of the total number of respondents believe that Biden is too old to be president. As for the former US President, the figures are lower – only 56 percent.

Trump will be allowed to vote in 2024

A Colorado court ruled that Trump was involved in the storming of the Capitol, but he did not violate his oath of office, which means his candidacy may be allowed to run in the upcoming presidential election.

Prior to this, similar decisions were made by courts in several other states – all of them left the former head of the White House on the ballot.

In particular, a court in Michigan ruled that the former US president can participate in elections. The judge rejected arguments that Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol limits his reelection bid.

In September, Trump suggested under what conditions he might be cleared of all charges. He admitted that this would happen when he left the presidential race. However, according to him, he is not interested in agreeing to such proposals.

The politician also said it was very unlikely that he would pardon himself if he won the 2024 election.