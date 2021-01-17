A few days after the inauguration of Joe Biden, future officials of his administration begin to reveal details of the orders that the president-elect will issue in his first days in office. A bill to regularize the immigration status of about 11 million undocumented immigrants, decrees to reverse travel vetoes to Muslim-majority countries and return to the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement, among others, are on the list of executive actions. that the Democrat plans to push as soon as he takes office.

Joe Biden hopes to bury the Trump era from the first day he steps into the White House as president of the United States. The Democrat’s ambitious plan includes executive orders that he will sign the same day he is sworn in, January 20. They all mark a stark contrast and break from the policies of outgoing President Donald Trump, according to a memo released by Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Some actions are scheduled to be carried out in his first ten days of government; others for their first hundred days. “President Biden will take action not only to reverse the Trump Administration’s most serious damage, but also to begin moving our country forward,” Klain wrote in the memo.

Among the first planned decisions is a decree to repeal the controversial law that prohibits the entry into the United States of people from five Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia.

Trump rushed to sign that legislation in January 2017, and now Biden hopes to roll back it as soon as the mandate change begins.

But perhaps the most ambitious policy expected by the Hispanic community, and reminiscent of a pending promise from the Barack Obama Administration, is comprehensive immigration reform.

Possible citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants

Ron Klain said Saturday that the Democrat will send an immigration bill “on his first day in office,” although he has not provided further details for now.

According to members of the new president’s close circle, cited by the US press, on the day of his inauguration, Biden is expected to send a bill to Congress that includes a path to citizenship for 11 million people who are currently undocumented.

The process would take approximately 8 years, but for some migrants the “green card” would be automatic, as recently pointed out by the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris: for those who are already beneficiaries of the Deferred Action programs (DACA), aimed at those who arrived in the US. When they were children, and for those who enjoy Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which protects thousands of people who are victims of conflicts, many of them from El Salvador.

File-Central American migrant children look through the side of the border wall in Tijuana as they gather to celebrate the Christmas season in Tijuana, Mexico, on December 14, 2019. © Jorge Duenes

In addition, the future Biden cabinet indicates that the president will sign a decree to unite the families that were separated during Trump’s strict program of “zero tolerance” against irregular immigration.

“This truly represents a historic shift from Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and one that recognizes that all undocumented immigrants currently in the United States must be put on the path to citizenship,” said Mariela Hincapie, executive director of the National Law Center. of Immigration.

If successful, it would be the biggest step to regularize the immigration status of people without papers since the amnesty that then-President Ronald Reagan granted to 3 million people in 1986.

The efforts of the Barak Obama administration to achieve this failed in 2007 and 2013, faced with strong opposition from the Republican caucus in Congress. Now, with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and a tie in the Senate, Biden could have a better chance.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to immediately ask Congress to provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the US illegally, according to people briefed on his plans. https://t.co/wsw61nDRKd – AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 17, 2021

In an attempt to put obstacles in Biden’s path, Trump in recent days signed agreements with the governments of Arizona, Louisiana and Indiana and a county in North Carolina that could put a stop to Biden’s plans for six months. These agreements require the Executive to deliver a notice, at least 180 days in advance, to make changes in immigration matters.

“The Biden Administration has the authority, mandate and responsibility to break with the legacy of the Trump Administration, and nothing about these reported agreements changes that reality,” said Naureen Shah, senior adviser to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). .

Although there is no precise figure for how many people live in the United States without regular immigration status, the Pew Research Center estimates that there were 10.5 undocumented people in 2017.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated in 2015 that the figure amounted to 12 million people, 80% of them living in the country without documents for more than 10 years, and half of them Mexican.

Covid-19: mandatory masks and 100 million vaccines in a hundred days

The Democrat is expected to mandate the use of masks on federal property and interstate travel to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, an approach that differs greatly from Trump, skeptical of biosecurity measures, as he challenged them. on more than one occasion, despite the fact that he himself contracted the virus.

File-Dozens of people wearing masks walk along the oceanic pier, while the United States passed the barrier of 4 million infections on Thursday, by Covid-19. In Huntington Beach, California, United States, on July 23, 2020. © Reuters / Mike Blake

Biden also recently announced that he will push for a plan to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office. Just this Sunday, the director of the Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, affirmed that the bet of the incoming head of state is “absolutely feasible.”

The new president thus hopes to give a tail to the delays in the immunization program under the Trump administration, mainly attributed to the lack of preparation and logistics for the distribution of the vaccine, which began in December. The US government has faced strong criticism for a management that has its country as the most affected by the virus on the entire planet, with 397,000 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the framework of the pandemic, the new president will also order an extension of the national bans on evictions and foreclosures and an extension to the moratorium on student loan payments.

Return of the United States to the Paris Agreement

Biden also hopes to sign on the day of his inauguration the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement, of which the Republican magnate officially signed last November, although the decision had been announced since his first year in the Executive.

Now Washington would open a new page to join the efforts against global warming that have hopeful activists and some other governments.

Biden is expected to order some of these measures unilaterally, through presidential decrees.

With AP, Reuters and local media