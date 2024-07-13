Washington.- Doubts about President Biden’s age and mental capacity to perform the job have captured the attention of Americans.

More than 23 million people — a larger audience than this year’s Academy Awards — tuned in Thursday afternoon to watch Biden give a live news conference since his dismal debate performance last month against former President Donald J. Trump.

Television viewers accounted for nearly 45 percent of the 51.3 million who watched the debate, according to Nielsen.

The president’s nearly hour-long appearance at the NATO summit in Washington was one of the most-watched broadcasts of the year outside of sporting events.

It aired on several major television networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC instead of their regular entertainment programming.

Millions more watched on digital news sites and social media platforms, most of which were not captured by Nielsen data.

Compared with his predecessors, Biden rarely holds news conferences alone, which added to the novelty of Thursday’s event.

Fox News attracted the largest audience of any network, with 5.7 million people, representing almost a quarter of viewers. ABC was the highest-rated network, with five million viewers.

Four out of five viewers were 55 or older, according to Nielsen. ABC attracted the largest audience of adults ages 25 to 54, which is the key demographic for cable news advertisers.