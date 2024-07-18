NYT: Democrats Postpone Biden’s Nomination for US President

Members of the US Democratic Party have postponed online voting to nominate incumbent US President Joe Biden as their candidate for the post of head of state. More and more Democrats doubt that Biden should run for office, as they believe his chances of winning are low.

Even former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has expressed doubts about Biden’s re-election. And some sources say that the White House occupant may drop out of the race in the coming days.

Many Democrats Barred from Raising Concerns About Biden’s Candidacy

How writes The New York Times, Biden’s supporters continue to reach out to Democratic National Convention delegates to shore up their support amid growing concerns that his candidacy could lead the party to an election loss.

The vast majority of delegates are casting their votes for Biden so far, but a “growing, if still limited,” number of them are pessimistic about Democrats’ chances of topping the ballot, citing Biden’s lagging poll numbers and weak public performance.

Photo: Quetzalli Nicte-Ha / Reuters

The newspaper reported that after his disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump last month, Biden’s campaign called hundreds of party members to ask them if they were still “committed to Biden.” Some even asked directly if Biden could still count on their support.

Biden party officials and allies have urged delegates to keep quiet about their concerns, according to reports The New York Times

At the same time, according to the newspaper, in some cases delegates said that they “felt as if expressing disagreement could cost them the opportunity to participate in the convention.”

Despite Biden’s campaign insistence that everything is proceeding as normal, the president himself has appeared to become more receptive in recent days to arguments about why he should abandon his reelection bid.

Obama doubts Biden’s chances of re-election

As The Washington Post, in turn, claims, citing multiple sources, Obama has told allies in recent days that Biden’s chances of winning have diminished significantly and that he needs to “seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.”

Barack Obama Photo: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

“Obama made it clear in his conversations that the future of Biden’s candidacy is a decision for the president to make. He emphasized that he was concerned about protecting Biden and the fate of his record,” notes newspaper. But he also worries about Biden’s polling and donors turning away from the president. And Obama’s concerns about Biden’s candidacy have only grown in the past weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

A number of Democrats predicted Biden will drop out of the race this weekend

The Axios portal, citing sources in the Democratic Party, even reported that Biden could drop out of the election race as early as July 20 or 21 due to growing pressure from party members.

“The 81-year-old president, who is currently in self-isolation due to COVID, maintains a firm position publicly. But behind the scenes, he has resigned himself to mounting pressure and poor poll numbers that make it impossible for him to continue his campaign,” the portal quotes several party sources as saying.

In addition, one of Biden’s friends, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that there is a general belief that the current American leader is not capable of defeating former US President Donald Trump. The Republican Party convention ending on July 18 also creates concerns for Democrats, who assume that they may lose control not only over the White House, but also over Congress.