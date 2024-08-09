NYT: Biden Will Leave His Successor a Country Mired in War

US President Joe Biden, despite promises of peace, is leaving his successor a country mired in fighting, the newspaper wrote The New York Times (NYT).

Biden, journalists say, comes across as a “wartime leader.” The politician has spent much of his presidency mobilizing public opinion around the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

According to experts, war will become a “key part of the legacy” of Joe Biden, the risks of a large-scale conflict have increased during his presidency. The article also notes that the former head of the United States has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of a third world war due to the actions of the current administration and Biden personally.

On July 21, Joe Biden announced his intention to leave the election race. He will focus on fulfilling his duties until the end of his term. Biden nominated current Vice President Kamala Harris as his Democratic successor.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that while Biden is being replaced, he will continue to remain in office. Thus, he has become a “lame duck”. At the same time, for the next six months, he has a completely free hand, and under the dictation of his entourage, he can do whatever he wants. Biden’s successor will have to deal with the consequences.