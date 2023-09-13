AT: US policy in Ukraine will go down in history as an unfair intervention

Washington’s intervention in the conflict in Ukraine will go down in history as an unjust intervention, about this told journalist White Berger in an article for American Thinker (AT).

The author noted that for a long time, US actions in Ukraine were based mainly on the half-hidden ambitions of the political elite. According to the journalist, in such conditions, US intervention can be called an unfair intervention. “The United States already had this in Vietnam,” Berger said.

The author believes that the main intention of US President Joe Biden is the desire to hide criminal and immoral actions, including fraud with the Ukrainian Burisma.

Earlier it became known about a corruption scheme of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma with the participation of Biden. The company offered a seat on the board of directors to Biden’s son Hunter so that “he, through his dad, would protect against all sorts of problems.”