The term “Realpolitik 2021 Edition” is perhaps the best description of the new direction that President Joe Biden is adopting in two of the political challenges in Asia that have burdened US administrations in the past two decades, namely Afghanistan and North Korea. In Afghanistan, Washington is reducing its 20-year-old military involvement with the aim of withdrawing all its forces within the next four months. The new approach to North Korea focuses on the gradual retreat from its nuclear weapons program as part of the eventual denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

What the new realpolitik has in common is recognition of the limits of unilateral American power in today’s world, with Washington using superpower resources to build more effective alliances with other democracies. And the old version of Realpolitik denoted something a little different. The term traces its origins to Germany in the nineteenth century and used to denote the strict pursuit of national interests, regardless of moral issues such as human rights and political freedoms.

But President Biden, in stark contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, is prioritizing these issues in foreign policy. He described the competition between democracies and authoritarian regimes as the central struggle of the modern world. He argued that we are at a decisive moment and pledged that the United States will work with allies to ensure the supremacy of democratic values ​​and a state of institutions. But the “realism policy” in Afghanistan – regarding the withdrawal of US forces because there is nothing that these forces can do there – carries serious risks to human rights.

The Taliban has already regained control of half of the country. The movement is intent on regaining control of at least some power once the US and NATO forces withdraw. Freedom of expression, independent social and political organizations, and women’s rights are likely to threaten after these matters gained momentum since US and allied forces toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. In North Korea, the human rights map is even bleaker. Amidst an economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, North Korean leader Kim Il-jung views his nuclear arsenal as a primary guarantor of political survival.

Why is Washington leaving Afghanistan and backing away from any short-term effort to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear arsenal? The realpolitik calculations made by Mr. Biden seem to be that the existing US policies are no longer working, and have not achieved the desired goal: the establishment of a democratic and stable government in Afghanistan or the purification of North Korea of ​​nuclear weapons. Therefore, the focus shifts to milder and longer-lasting calculated moves. The administration is still trying to compile a list of a range of external parties involved in a diplomatic attempt to reach a power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan, but there is no sign of success.

There are no signs of success in North Korea either. Biden is taking a different approach from both of his predecessors. Barack Obama refused to engage in substantive diplomatic contact, demanding that Pyongyang first demonstrate a serious commitment to abandon its attempt to acquire nuclear weapons. Mr. Trump chose to hold a high-stakes summit with Mr. Kim aimed at trading an end to all US economic sanctions for an end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Kim’s response to the two former presidents was no. But the Biden administration intends to keep all diplomatic channels open with Pyongyang, but no early breakthrough is promised or anticipated. The hope is to chart a more incremental path toward the Trump administration’s goal of achieving complete nuclear disarmament.

Biden’s primary political endeavor is a longer-term priority that he views as the central foundation of a whole spectrum of US interests, from economics and security to human rights. This priority is to lead the revival and revitalization of democratic governance in the face of increasingly daring authoritarian regimes on the world stage. The main symbolic manifestation of this priority is the “Democracy Summit” which is to be held later this year. But the daily preliminary work is already underway. The President, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and other State Department officials have been raising political and human rights issues in their dealings with China, Russia, and other populist and authoritarian governments.

They also gathered a pro-democracy Asian force to counter China by strengthening cooperation with Japan, South Korea and India. These countries will have representatives in London as Blinken prepares to join a conference of foreign ministers to prepare for this year’s summer summit of G7 economic ministers in the United Kingdom. The intended message of this new type of realpolitik is that America is addressing the longer-term challenge of providing a strong international defense of democracy, and this does not mean that it is abandoning its political values.

But in the midst of what the administration’s National Security Review described as “multiple crises intersecting” around the world, the question still remains where does Realpolitik (release or version 2021) leave these values ​​in certain crisis areas such as Afghanistan?

To be published under a special arrangement with the Christian Science Monitor service.