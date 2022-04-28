The United States on Thursday proposed using assets seized from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine. for the damage caused by the invasion of Moscow troops in that country.

The liquidation of these “kleptocratic” assets would allow the “transfer” to kyiv of the profits generated to “remediate the damage (caused to Ukraine) by the Russian invasion,” the White House said in a statement.

This proposal, which marks a hardening of Washington’s position vis-à-vis Moscow, It will be accompanied by new military aid to kyiv that would be announced this Thursday by US President Joe Biden.

The United States has already provided more than $3 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. The White House is now seeking to obtain sufficient funding from Congress to be able to extend that assistance through October.

European Union countries have so far seized more than $30 billion in Russian assets, of which $7 billion is luxury goods belonging to oligarchs (yachts, works of art, real estate and helicopters), the White House said.

A Ukrainian man rides a bicycle in front of a destroyed shelling building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion.

From its side, the United States has “sanctioned and blocked ships and planes worth more than 1,000 million (dollars), and frozen hundreds of millions of dollars of Russian elites in American accounts.”

Biden will speak on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. to express his support for Ukrainians against “Russia’s brutal war,” the US presidency added.

AFP

