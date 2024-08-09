According to the criteria of
15 states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration with the aim of prevent dreamersmigrants who arrived in the United States as undocumented immigrants when they were children, can obtain federal health insurance.
The measure, which could benefit around 100,000 dreamers, should come into effect on November 1 and would give them access to tax breaks if they obtain health coverage.
So, This policy would allow so-called dreamers to enroll in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but several states filed lawsuits to block it. State representatives, all Republicans, brought the suit to North Dakota, one of the states where the new law will apply.
Those against it argue that The rule violates a law reforming social assistance and, in addition, will cause a greater number of immigrants to decide to enter the United States illegally, which will cause problems for the states.
In the midst of the presidential campaign, Republicans are accusing the Biden-Harris administration of Provide benefits to undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States to the detriment of the states that must allocate resources to maintain them
15 states planning to block Dreamers from accessing welfare
In detail, the 15 states that presented a lawsuit against Biden administration to prevent dreamers from registering to federal health insurance are:
- Kansas
- North Dakota
- Alabama
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Missouri
- Mountain
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- Ohio
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Virginia
