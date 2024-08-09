Despite the restrictions that the Biden administration maintains on the border with Mexico with the intention of curbing legal immigration, The government also made announcements to benefit various migrants who are already in the United States, for example, obtaining a green card for people married to American citizens or increased work permits and access to medical services for dreamers. However, Some of these announcements could be halted by lawsuits.

15 states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration with the aim of prevent dreamersmigrants who arrived in the United States as undocumented immigrants when they were children, can obtain federal health insurance.

The measure, which could benefit around 100,000 dreamers, should come into effect on November 1 and would give them access to tax breaks if they obtain health coverage.

Dreamers were not able to obtain subsidized health insurance because they did not meet the definition of having legal presence in the United States. But the Biden administration has argued that they had no choice in arriving in the country and have grown up as part of the communities, so they are entitled to public benefits.

So, This policy would allow so-called dreamers to enroll in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but several states filed lawsuits to block it. State representatives, all Republicans, brought the suit to North Dakota, one of the states where the new law will apply.

Those against it argue that The rule violates a law reforming social assistance and, in addition, will cause a greater number of immigrants to decide to enter the United States illegally, which will cause problems for the states.

In the midst of the presidential campaign, Republicans are accusing the Biden-Harris administration of Provide benefits to undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States to the detriment of the states that must allocate resources to maintain them

15 states planning to block Dreamers from accessing welfare

