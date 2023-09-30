CNN: Biden plans to gather his cabinet to discuss measures in case of a shutdown

US President Joe Biden will convene his cabinet early next week to discuss government measures in the event of a potential cessation of its funding – a shutdown that could begin on Sunday, October 1. The plans of the head of state were revealed by the TV channel CNN citing four administration officials.

Biden will remain in Washington over the weekend “to remain in close contact with his legislative team, receiving updates on any congressional negotiations related to the shutdown,” one of them said.

The White House is beginning regular communications with agencies and its staff about what to expect if funding is cut off, the broadcaster said. Additionally, “agencies have begun their own contingency planning.”

The channel’s interlocutors said that “plans are being developed in the event of a shutdown, which could last several weeks, although there is no consensus in the administration about the potential duration.”

In messages to staff about shutdown procedures, the White House acknowledged “uncertainty” as the US Congress has yet to reach an agreement on government funding.

Earlier, the House of Representatives of the US Congress, controlled by Republicans, was unable to approve a project to finance the work of the country’s government until October 31, which was opposed by the Senate and the White House.

The US State Department has begun preparations for a possible government shutdown on October 1. In the coming days, it is planned to determine which structures will continue to function and which will suspend their activities.

A shutdown could occur by October 1 if pending bills on annual funding for government agencies are not passed. As Moody’s wrote, a possible partial suspension of the US government in September could lead to a downgrade of the country’s credit rating.