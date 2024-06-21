The new policy of restricting asylum at the border for those who enter the United States irregularly has caused a decrease in the arrival of migrants to Ciudad Juárez, while the majority of those who arrive are looking for hotels, rental spaces and humanitarian aid , so shelters remain at 50 percent capacity.

“This Biden policy has already begun to take effect; Not the first few days, the agent came running to see if I could still cross, but after three, four days, we began to notice that people were already asking for help, they said: I went to the river, to gate 40 – every time They go further – but I couldn’t cross. But many people do not want shelter, they ask for advice for CBP One, for food supplies, for our aid programs,” reported Cristina Coronado, coordinator of the migrant dining room at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

According to the coordinator of the Ministry for Migrants of the Missionary Society of San Columbano in Ciudad Juárez, while at the beginning of June between 50 and 200 people arrived at the dining room every day, currently the minimum is 150 people and the maximum is 250 and 300.

“The majority already tried to go to the river to surrender. This increase has occurred since the president’s announcement, but they have also been chased by organized crime – in the river. They arrive and tell us: I want to stay in Juárez to wait for my appointment. And this is something that is possibly going to be for a long time,” Coronado said.

On August 1, the Venezuelan Piamo family, made up of three minors and three adults, will celebrate one year after leaving Venezuela, and yesterday they spent 15 days in Ciudad Juárez, where they spent the first two days on board the Río Bravo, but not being able to enter the United States and given the restriction signed by President Joe Biden for the majority of migrants who enter the United States irregularly, they decided to seek shelter in the city.

After eight months of searching for an appointment through the CBP One digital application, they arrived in Juárez with the intention of crossing the Rio Grande/Grande and surrendering to Border Patrol agents, but one day before their arrival the government The United States had restricted asylum applications.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the President of the United States signed a proclamation under sections “212(f)” and “215(a)” of the Immigration and Nationality Act, through which from the first minute On Wednesday, June 5, the asylum application is restricted to the majority of people who enter the United States irregularly.

The measure will be withdrawn if during a week irregular crossings average less than 1,500 people daily, and will continue if the average remains at 2,500 or more daily entries for a week. And although the average number of crossings along the border has not been reported daily, until yesterday the measure remained in force.

“We are in a shelter that is in front of the wall, everything is free, thank God. We came to surrender, but they sprayed us with pepper spray, we were there for two days, we tried to cross from 2:00 in the afternoon to 1:00 in the morning, but since they closed the border we couldn’t,” they said.

“He tells us: keep trying, keep trying. And nothing, waiting, in the name of God. You have to wait, there are always people who wait longer,” said Karen, one of the family members who goes daily to the Catholic soup kitchen for migrants.

According to Coronado and shelter staff in Ciudad Juárez, people have come to the city in search of shelter, but the occupancy percentage has not increased because others have left to cross the border through the Paso del Norte international bridge. –Santa Fe, with an appointment made through the CBP ONE App.

Occupancy in shelters

Until yesterday, the “Kiki” Romero municipal shelters and the temporary shelter known as “the tents” remained at 50 percent, with 100 and 200 people, respectively, reported its coordinator, Santiago González Reyes.

“They are 50 percent, the same, they have not moved. In Juárez we have a low flow, few people are arriving, it is something that has happened to us before with the change in immigration policies in the United States,” said the director of Human Rights of the Municipality of Juárez.

The official recalled that when Title 42 ended and Title 8 was extended to all nationalities, the same phenomenon occurred due to the fear that migrants felt of being deported from the United States without the opportunity to request an appointment through CBP One.

“What the policy changes generate is that there is an expectation, a wait, and later the flows resume, they normalize, at the moment they are low, there are few people arriving,” said González Reyes.

According to Luis Dirvin García, coordinator of the Center for Comprehensive Care for Migrants (CAIM) of the State Population Council (Coespo), during June there has also been an increase in the number of services required by people on mobility who are in Ciudad Juárez. , such as advice with the application, shelter, the use of satellite Internet, food and information about the procedure to stay in Mexico.