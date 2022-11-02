T. SNOW Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 20:11



Joe Biden’s slips are becoming a habit. Barely two weeks have passed since he mistook the cause of his son Beau’s death. This Tuesday, during a rally in Florida, he has repeated the mistake.

“Inflation is a world problem right now because of the war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia is doing,” he said at the event, held in full campaign for next Tuesday’s mid-term elections. To which at the moment he has reacted with another ‘error’: “Sorry, I’m thinking of Iraq because that’s where my son died.”

🚨 | Biden: “Inflation is a global problem right now because of the war in Iraq… Excuse the war in Ukraine. I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.” Fact: Biden’s son actually died in Maryland. pic.twitter.com/nz8OeDaV8r Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) November 1, 2022

His son Beau died at the age of 46 in 2015 in Maryland due to cancer, although it is true that he was a veteran of the war in Iraq. This new blunder delves into the criticism of those who question that he is qualified to lead the country. At 77, Biden was the oldest president to take office in January 2021.

His slips are so recurrent that they even ask him about it in interviews. A couple of weeks ago, she claimed that it is “totally legitimate” for voters to judge his health status.

Perhaps his most notorious mistake took place in September. During an act, the Democratic leader searched hard for a congresswoman who died in August. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?’ asked the president. He was referring to Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman who was killed in a car accident.