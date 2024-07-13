The latest season of the Biden vs. Trump reality series is breaking ratings records. There are almost four months to go until the November 5 election, but the earliest debate in US presidential election history has sparked interest. US President Joe Biden complains that politics should not be a spectacle, but he is not doing badly in that regard. With more than 25 million viewers, his press conference at the NATO summit on Thursday out-watched the Hollywood Oscars.

It’s not often that President Biden holds press conferences, but it’s even rarer for him to grab mass attention without any major announcements. The broadcast drew 24.2 million viewers across eight cable and television networks, according to Nielsen data compiled by Bloomberg, which notes that if smaller networks such as NewsNation and Newsmax are added, the total is at least 25.1 million. According to the New York Times, The Oscar audience last March was 19.5 million viewers.

The press conference lasted just under an hour. Shortly before it began, Biden introduced the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, as “President Putin.” Much attention was focused on the president’s appearance, who had presented the press conference as an opportunity to demonstrate that his mental capacity is intact, that he is capable of winning the elections against Republican Donald Trump and of governing for four more years, until he is 86 years old.

Biden had generated great expectations for that appearance since the disastrous debate against Trump in Atlanta on June 27. That face-to-face had an audience of 51.3 million viewers across all the networks that broadcast it, according to Nielsen data. Although it was the most-watched broadcast produced by CNN, the audience was behind that of other presidential debates, perhaps due to the remoteness of the election.

Biden’s poor performance has sparked a crisis in the Democratic Party, which is still wondering whether it will have a better chance of winning the election with a candidate other than Trump. But it has also increased the anticipation for each Biden event and appearance, to the delight of the news channels. The president’s interview with ABC News on Friday of last week attracted 8.5 million viewers.

The news conference had the advantage of being broadcast live simultaneously by several networks, many of which altered their regular programming. Fox News led the coverage with an audience of 5.67 million, followed by ABC with 4.97 million; CBS with 3.60 million; NBC (3.55 million); MSNBC (2.52 million); and CNN with 2.22 million. Almost all viewers, four out of five, were over 55 years old. There were only one million under 34 years old and 3.6 million between 35 and 54 years old.

