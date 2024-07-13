Research indicates that the percentage of those who see the Democrat as mentally well fell from 46% in 2020 to 24%

Search released on Thursday (11.Jul.2024) by the Pew Research laboratory indicates that only 24% of voters say that the phrase “mentally sharp” describes the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), “good” or “very good”. In 2020, this percentage was 46%.

A The Democrat’s age, 81, is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign because of the gaffes he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

The Pew Research survey of 9,424 adults, including 7,729 registered voters, was conducted from July 1 to 7, after the first debate of this year’s US presidential election, held on June 27. His performance drew attention: Biden stuttered, seemed lost and had difficulty finishing sentences at various points.

Regarding former President Donald Trump (Republican Party), 58% of respondents said they believed he was mentally well. In 2020, the percentage was 50%.



disclosure/Pew Research On the left, the graph shows the evolution of voters’ perception of whether the candidates (Biden and Trump) are “mentally sharp”; on the right, the evolution of voters’ perception of whether Biden and Trump are “honest”

According to the survey, 68% of respondents said they were not satisfied with their preferred choices for president. Among those who said they supported Biden, 81% expressed dissatisfaction with the Democrat.

After the June debate, Democratic Party members openly discussed the possibility of replacing Biden with a younger candidate. The debate escalated in response to gaffes made by the Democrat.

This week, Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “President Putin”in reference to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Later, in an interview with journalists, he confused Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) with Trump.

About 1/3 of each candidate’s supporters (37% of Biden’s and 33% of Trump’s) rated their candidate as “embarrassing”.

If the election were held today, 44% of those interviewed said they would vote for Trump. Biden would be the choice of 40% of voters. The rest are split between other candidates from smaller parties or independents.

If the choices were limited to Biden and Trump, the Republican would have a slight advantage: 50% to Biden’s 47%.

Regarding the electoral campaign, the research indicates that:

87% said that, so far, the campaign does not make them proud of the country;

76% responded that the campaign is not focused on important political debates;

68% described the campaign as very negative.

Currently, 53% of voters are in favor of replacing Biden and Trump with different candidates. In April, the figure was 49%.

According to the survey, 18% said they wanted to keep Trump in the race and swap Biden for another candidate. 16% said they would keep Biden and swap Trump. Another 15% would keep both candidates.

Among Biden supporters:

71% said they were in favor of changing either the Democratic or Republican candidate;

23% said they wanted to keep Biden and replace Trump,

3% responded that they would keep both candidates;

2% said they would keep Trump and replace Biden.

Among those who prefer Trump, the scenario is as follows:

39% said they would keep both candidates;

33% responded that they would keep Trump and replace Biden;

26% said they would replace both candidates.

