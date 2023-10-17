WASHINGTON. US President Joe Biden leaves for the Middle East this evening. He will stop tomorrow in Tel Aviv and Amman in Jordan. A lightning visit, announced in the evening by Secretary of State Antony Blinken – in the region since last Wednesday – which shortly after the White House enriched with some details. First of all, the agenda: Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and then he will meet with senior Israeli officials. From them he will receive information on the situation on the ground. Then the US leader will travel to Amman. He will see King Abdullah II and then the Egyptian Al Sisi and the head of the PNA (Palestinian National Authority) Mahmoud Abbas. The format of the meetings was not disclosed. However, the priorities of the mission are clear. First of all, Biden, explained John Kirby in a briefing with journalists accredited at the White House, will express solidarity with the Israeli people, then will have updates on strategy and military options. The focus, however, is to guarantee humanitarian assistance. The objective of the meetings with all the interlocutors is to ensure that there are no further civilians involved or victims in the conflict and to guarantee safe passage for those pushing to leave the Gaza Strip, where approximately 500 Americans are currently located. Biden will also discuss humanitarian aid. There has been a stalemate at the Rafah crossing since Saturday, but Washington intends to put pressure on the actors in the field so that the situation can be resolved. Kirby called Abbas “one of the main stakeholders” and reiterated Al Sisi’s “key role” in the whole affair. Biden had a telephone conversation with the Egyptian president yesterday, a starter for Wednesday’s meeting.

The White House’s announcement took the media and observers by surprise. That Biden’s trip was in the air seemed evident when the president canceled a commitment to Colorado on the night between Sunday and Monday to meet with his staff on national security; the Haaretz newspaper had also already spoken of “Wednesday” as the date for the president’s arrival and Israeli army officials had expressed in very positive and peremptory tones how important Biden’s visit was to confirm support for Israel.

However, the issue of safety weighed heavily on everything up until the end. To those who pointed out that when in February Biden went to Kiev in absolute secrecy and without informing the media, Kirby explained that the situation, although full of tension, is different: “Kiev was a bombed city and there were drones Iranians in action”. Evidently what was defined as “the security perimeter” linked to the mission in Tel Aviv and then in Amman seemed sufficient both to confirm the trip and to make it known in advance.

Biden’s arrival could delay the military offensive even if the White House has raised a wall on this: “We don’t give directions to Israel.” On military aid however, Kirby responded that the president will not condition the provision of new weapons on any promise from Israel on a “limited” use of force. The message in this sense that Biden himself delivered last week in his speech on TV from the White House is valid: Israel and the United States are democracies and respect the rules. That is, international and war laws. Which Hamas doesn’t do.

In fact, jihadist militiamen – Kirby claimed – use innocent civilians as human shields, militarize schools and hospitals, prevent the people of Gaza from leaving. They are the ones who create civilian victims. To the Arab leaders and to Al Sisi, in their meeting in Amman, Biden will underline this aspect, that “Hamas does not serve the interests of the Palestinians” and that therefore isolating it and destroying its capabilities is in the interest not only of Israel but also of those who want stability in the region.