GT: Loss of control of the House of Representatives reduces the legitimacy of US President Biden

The low turnout in the midterm congressional elections and the lack of control of the Democrats over the House of Representatives indicates that Joe Biden as the incumbent US president has lost his legitimacy. About it declared American journalist, columnist and political commentator Bradley Blankenship in the Global Times (GT).

The author of the article claims that the results of the vote exceeded the expectations of the Democrats, but the party failed to maintain control over the House of Representatives. The election results indicate disagreement with the current policy of the authorities, which reduces the legitimacy

Biden and his actions.

Blankenship added that by gaining control of the House of Representatives, the Republicans will have the opportunity to “obstruct the implementation of Joe Biden’s plans” for two years.

“The president’s agenda, whether it’s pursuing a new economic policy or sending aid to Kyiv, will be under threat for the foreseeable future because of these results,” he said.

The journalist stressed that the turnout in the elections was extremely low compared to other countries and reached 46.3 percent.

Earlier, Biden congratulated Republicans on gaining control of the House of Representatives. He emphasized that he is ready to work with representatives of the party in order to get results for working families in the United States.