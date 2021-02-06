The recovery process for the leg injury of US President Joe Biden is proceeding normally, the White House press service reported on February 6, citing the doctor of the American leader Kevin O’Connor.

It is noted that Biden visited a clinic in Delaware on Saturday, where he had an X-ray of a leg injured in November.

“The president’s symptoms have improved as expected and he is adhering to a rigorous physiotherapy regimen. As we have explained, sprains can sometimes be more significant trauma than the accompanying bone fractures. The snapshot is necessary to make sure that the president has achieved good stability of the ligaments, ”the TV channel quotes O’Connor CNN…

On November 30, Biden’s doctor said that doctors recorded two small fractures in the politician’s foot, similar to a bone fracture. The Democrat’s office noted that the incident occurred the day before while playing with the dog.

Biden later clarified that he injured his leg when he tried to grab his pet by the tail.