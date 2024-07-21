Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the Democratic nomination for the US presidency has once again turned the race for the White House into an open competition. Biden has been a good president and was able to block Donald Trump’s path in 2020, but in his current state of health, he was no longer in a position to repeat such an endeavour. His timely withdrawal as a candidate, together with the presidential administration until the handover on 20 January, will be his last service to the country and above all to democracy. In addition to the domestic economic improvement, there is the recovery of Washington’s leadership as an ally, its commitment to Ukraine and its efforts – although unsuccessful – to reach a truce in Gaza, also avoiding dangerous escalations with Russia and Iran.

His candidacy had become unsustainable, especially after the failed assassination of Trump, which the Republican candidate took advantage of to soften his most aggressive profile, once he was exonerated from the multiple judicial processes as the first former president convicted of 34 crimes of fraud in public documents and responsible for serious interference in the electoral process. A new Trump presidency, protected by the inexplicable decisions and delays of judges appointed by himself, is an effective threat to the democratic system that only the vote of the citizens can stop. His brutal and ruthless response to the announcement of Biden’s withdrawal – in contrast to the Democratic respect after the attack suffered by the tycoon – shows that his appeal to unity at the Republican convention was only a mirage.

After the last month and a half, the Democratic Party was forced to find a formula to arrive at the polls in a position to contest the parliamentary majorities and the presidency. The procedure for nominating whoever will replace Joe Biden as the presidential candidate is not easy just three months before the elections and just a few weeks before the Democratic convention. Biden has already chosen Kamala Harris, but the party structure will have to organize the procedure and the nomination of the candidate in the most appropriate way to maintain party unity, ensure that the support of delegates and donors is maintained, and reach the final stretch of the campaign in a position to beat Trump. The latter’s glaring weaknesses will re-emerge in the current conditions, once the debate over the president’s age and health has disappeared. Many of the difficulties attributed to Biden also apply to Trump, only three years younger and with a capacity for oratory far superior to his rival.

Biden’s resignation should therefore act as a wake-up call for the depressed Democratic camp and for the liberal democracies allied to the United States, fearful of a new Trump presidency. If the first was the reign of chaos and incoherence, with the hypothesis of a second presidency and full Trumpist control of the Republican Party, there is little doubt as to the meaning of a new victory of Trumpism. An isolationist and protectionist stage would begin, marked by illiberalism, the concentration of powers by a president protected by monarchical immunity and the imbalance in the distribution of powers in favor of a Supreme Court dominated by the most reactionary judges of the last century, willing to reverse all the achievements in equality and social welfare of the last 50 years. It is at least a relief that the Democrats do not give up the fight before it begins.