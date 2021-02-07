D.The fact that the American president only briefly mentioned Iran in his first foreign policy speech should not lead to wrong conclusions. The Iranian nuclear program is seen in Washington as one of the major foreign policy challenges facing the new administration. And the supposed casualness with which Joe Biden treated Tehran was possibly a clue as to how his diplomats intend to approach the problem.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

Biden announced in the State Department on Thursday that he would end support for the Saudi-led alliance in the Yemen war. In order to make it clear to Tehran, Riyadh’s rival in the Middle East, that it should not regard the American redefinition of its relationship with the Saudi royal family as an encouragement, he added: Washington will continue to stand by Riyadh, which is threatened by pro-Iranian forces when it comes to defending one’s sovereignty. It was noteworthy, however, that Biden said the war in Yemen created not only a humanitarian but also a “strategic catastrophe”.

Requirements for talks with Iran

A second step was taken on Saturday, which was expected in Washington: Foreign Minister Antony Blinken informed Congress that the classification of the Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization would be reversed. Blinken’s predecessor Mike Pompeo had only declared the Iran-backed rebels a terrorist organization in early January. The move was seen by everyone as an attempt to make it more difficult for the Biden administration to come closer to the regime in Tehran.

And so one can understand Blinken’s decision as a step towards creating the conditions for talks with Iran. Ultimately, the question is whether and under what conditions Washington’s re-accession to the international nuclear agreement is possible. Blinken took stock of this on Friday evening in a video conference with the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Great Britain.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump left the Vienna Nuclear Agreement (JCPoA) in 2018, which was signed in 2015 together with Berlin, Paris and London as well as Moscow and Beijing. He had also imposed severe economic sanctions on the regime in Tehran. Iran, on the other hand, has since increased its uranium enrichment, thereby violating the terms of the agreement.

“We don’t buy the horse twice”

In the election campaign, Biden took the position that it was Tehran’s turn. It must first adhere to all contractual obligations before the United States, under his leadership, can rejoin the agreement. And: The return to the old agreement should be the platform for a more comprehensive treaty that not only has to ensure that Iran cannot manufacture nuclear weapons. The harmful role that the regime is playing in the region must also be brought into focus. The reference to Iran’s ballistic missile program and the support of militias in neighboring countries was also a message Biden to Congress: Barack Obama’s approach in 2015 was highly controversial not only among Republicans but also among Democrats.

Before the Blinkens video conference, the White House had made it clear that Iran would be just one of several issues. In addition, no decisions would be made during the conversation. Incidentally, it is up to Iran: The regime must again fully comply with the conditions of the agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed in a CNN interview on Sunday that his country had never left the agreement, but had merely “reduced its obligations”.

He reiterated that Washington must lift economic sanctions and refused to talk about further obligations beyond the Vienna Agreement: “We don’t buy the horse twice,” he said. It was noticeable, however, that he, like Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, waived the earlier demand that Washington should compensate Tehran for Trump’s sanctions.

Two points indicated that Washington might be inclined to move closer to Iran indirectly: First, there is the correction of American Yemen policy, which Iran can view as a concession. In addition, the pandemic may offer the opportunity for a gradual approach: In addition to Blinken, Robert Malley, the new special envoy for Iran, also took part in the video conference. Both are very familiar with the details of the nuclear deal: while Blinken Obama served as Deputy Security Advisor, Malley was leading the nuclear negotiations at the time.