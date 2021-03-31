D.he American President Joe Biden has touted his massive plan to modernize the country’s infrastructure as the largest labor program since World War II. The approximately two trillion dollars (1.7 trillion euros) package is a project that will determine a generation like the space program or the construction of the highways, said Biden on Wednesday in the state of Pennsylvania.

The plan will create “millions of jobs” and help the United States compete with China. Congress must decide on the package, he demanded. “We have to do it,” emphasized Biden.

Financed through tax increases

Biden’s plan includes the modernization of around 32,000 kilometers of roads, 10,000 bridges, several airports and investments in local public transport and electromobility. Part of the program is also the broadband expansion and the renovation of the water supply system, said Biden in the city of Pittsburgh about his proposal. The expenses are to be financed, among other things, by an increase in corporate tax.

“The law offers a fair economy that gives everyone a chance to succeed in creating the strongest, resilient and innovative economy in the world, it is not a plan to change small things,” said Biden. The US is one of the most prosperous countries in the world, but the country’s “crumbling” infrastructure only ranks 13th after decades of inadequate investments, complained Biden. That is also a threat to national security. “Simply put, these are investments that we have to make – we can’t afford not to,” said Biden.

Immediate cancellation by the Republicans

The Democrat had already spoken out in favor of a large package to improve the infrastructure during the election campaign. To pass such a package, however, he is likely to have to rely on the approval of around ten Republicans in the Senate, which is at least uncertain. The Senate Republican Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, immediately rejected the plan.

With subsidies for the auto industry, Biden wants to achieve the market leadership of American manufacturers in the field of electric cars. The government does not only want to set up charging stations across the country and give purchase incentives for American-made electric cars. She also wants to harness the purchasing power of federal agencies and corporations to stimulate American electric car production. The entire vehicle fleet is to be electrified.

The production of critical industrial goods in the United States is to be promoted with approximately $ 100 billion. Biden wants to reserve $ 50 billion for the production of microchips alone.