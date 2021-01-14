So many people packed the President’s inaugural reception Andrew Jackson who was said to have escaped from the White House through a window.

President John F. Kennedy He recruited a friend from the Rat Pack Frank Sinatra, to organize entertainment when he took office. And, well, the Obamas danced with Beyoncé.

The transfer of presidential power in the United States has always been a landmark political event, but over the centuries it has also become an important cultural touchstone – a whirlwind of parades, parties, and performances that shed light every four years. on the culture of the nation, the tastes of its leaders and the images they try to project.

Beyonce sings “At Last,” as President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance. Photo Damon Winter / The New York Times.

But with the coronavirus pandemic entering a deadlier phase, and Washington on the brink after the Capitol riots and warnings of more security threats, the inauguration of the president-elect Joe biden it will be different out of necessity.

It will join a long list of national events – major sporting games, the Democratic National Convention, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Times Square New Year’s Eve – that have been forced to shrink and adapt to a world socially distant and remote.

On Wednesday, Biden’s inauguration committee announced that it would hold a prime-time television event on January 20 with the participation of celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi, which is intended “to show the endurance, heroism and unified commitment of the American people to come together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”

With crowds urged to stay home so as not to spread the virus even before a violent mob had tried to block the election’s certification, Biden’s inauguration promises to have a look, tone and feel different from its predecessors.

“All assumption activities follow a fairly standard series of steps,” said Lina Mann, a historian for the White House Historical Association.

Jacqueline Kennedy and President-elect John F. Kennedy leaving for a snowy but star-studded inaugural concert in 1961. Photo.Associated Press

“You have the parade, you have to be on Capitol Hill, you have the speeches, you have the oaths, and then of course you have the opening balls. Those have been standard for over 200 years. This will definitely look a lot different than that. “

So, as the country prepares to kick off the Biden era with a series of inaugural events atypical designed to meet the extreme needs of the day.

Here’s a look at how politics has intersected with culture in some of the historic assumption moments of the past.

From Dolley Madison to Teddy Roosevelt

It was the brilliant dance that Dolley Madison held in 1809 at the inauguration of her husband, James – the first inaugural ball ever held in the new capital, Washington – that helped set the standard for turning assumptions into social events.

Two decades later, Jackson allowed a few 20,000 people attend a public reception related to his inauguration.

That turned out to be too much, prompting his alleged escape through a White House window.

The crowds too they spoiled the dance that the president Ulysses S. Grant had reluctantly agreed in 1869.

A reporter from The New York Times he submitted a postscript to his article on chaos and crowds at “2 am.”

It began: “The dance scene now baffles all description.”

On the second assumption of the president Theodore Roosevelt, the event’s theme list included “There will be a hot moment in the Old City tonight,” and the protesters included cowboys, Native Americans, including Geronimo, delegations from Puerto Rico and the Philippines, and Harvard students.

“If there was any considerable kind of American life unrepresented in the three and a half hours of effervescent excitement that boiled down the avenue,” wrote The Times, “it is not easy to remember.”

JFK and Reagan convene to the Star Power

Kennedy, was able to recruit a top artist to produce his opening concert and gala: Sinatra.

Mann, the historian, said she watched Kennedy’s inauguration entertainment – with Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Leonard Bernstein, Sidney Poitier, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte and other big stars – as a “great moment” that would set the stage for the kind of glamorous multi-party inaugural explosions that Americans expect.

Despite the blizzard that disrupted the festivities, a contemporary report described the gala as “perhaps one of the most impressive meetings of theatrical talent never brought together through a single show. “

Twenty years later, the president Ronald Reagan, former Hollywood actor, found himself attending no less than eight dances, rubbing shoulders with stars like Charlton Heston, as Tony Bennett, Lou Rawls, and Ray Charles.

“The aura of big money was everywhere,” wrote The Times. “Expensive dresses James Galanos, Bill Blass and Oscar de la Renta, unprecedented $ 100 tickets to dance to the music of Count Basie and other great bands. “

A Clinton Megaconcert

In the years that followed, most presidents held some kind of inaugural concert and relied on performers to add layers of musical symbolism to their assumptions.

The president’s team Bill clinton it took things to a level reminiscent of the fanfare of the Kennedy and Reagan celebrations.

In 1993, the Clinton team deployed people like Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Kathleen Battle, Kenny G. and Ray Charles for a mega-concert at the Lincoln Memorial which the critic wrote Jon pareles in The Times, “it promised unity across the social spectrum.”

With Bush, the performance grows politically

If the events of 2001 that honored the inauguration of the president George W. Bush they had somewhat less star power – The Times described the sentiment as “almost anti-Hollywood“- still featured pop superstars and country singers including Ricky Martin and Jessica Simpson.

And, in a taste of things to come, the question of whether or not to act was increasingly seen as a political decision.

“This is a very partisan act,” said Robi Draco Rosa, Martin’s friend and writer of hits like “Livin ‘la Vida Loca.”

“This is a betrayal of everything that every Puerto Rican should represent.”

Obama leans on music while breaking barriers

President Barack Obama attended to 10 inaugural balls in 2009, but one stood out: the Neighborhood Dance.

“Michelle was a chocolate brown vision in her flowing white dress, and at our first stop I took her in my arms and spun her around and whispered silly things in her ear as we danced to a sublime rendition of ‘At Last’ sung by Beyoncé“he wrote in his recently published memoir,” A Promised Land. “

It was another star-studded opening. Aretha Franklin he sang “My country is yours” at the swearing-in ceremony. Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z and Kanye West they also participated in the events.

“Obama’s inauguration events, which strove to involve everyone, were imbued with the African American soul like the rest of American pop culture,” Pareles wrote in The Times.

In the run-up to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, The news was so focused on the stars that they decided do not act as in those that agreed to do so.

Elton John turned down Trump’s invitation to play his inauguration. Andrea Bocelli, who was rumored to be performing ended up not showing up when the organizing team struggled to hire artists. The Rockettes participated, but only after becoming embroiled in controversy when a dancer complained that she was being forced to act.

In the end, the assumption had the participation of big names such as Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood, some of whom participated in the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” program.

The critic Jon caramanica wrote in The Times that he “drifted between jingoism and vaudeville and largely ignored the contribution of African Americans to popular music (that is, almost all popular music).”

Now Biden, a man who has wanted to be president for decades, is preparing to write his own entry into the inaugural story.

His version will lack the lush parades and glittering dances of past celebrations. But the task ahead is as challenging as ever: unifying and entertaining a nervous and divided American audience.

c.2021 The New York Times Company