Democrat Joe Bien will position himself as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 amid a context of extreme security in Washington and without the presence of the outgoing president, Donald Trump, who left the White House for the last time and did not will attend the investiture ceremony of his successor, he assured that “he will return.” Follow the coverage live.

In the first hours of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Administration, the new president will sign 15 executive actions that will reverse the policies adopted by President Donald Trump. These measures include a return to the WHO and the Paris climate agreement and the suspension of the construction of the border wall.

For his part, the outgoing president, Donald Trump, left the White House for the last time as president of the country without attending the inauguration of his successor. In a speech delivered shortly thereafter, Trump said that the four years of his administration were “incredible.” The Republican told his followers that he will return “in some form.”

After a legacy of chaos and turmoil left by a deeply divided nation, the Republican leaves office four years after his own inauguration on the eve of facing a second impeachment trial. The country has more than 400,000 deaths and millions of Americans on the lists of unemployed due to the crisis that emerged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the follow-up to this historic transition of government in the United States: