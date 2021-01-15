The headquarters of President-elect Joe Biden has postponed the rehearsal for his inauguration. It is reported by Politico.

The rehearsal was originally supposed to take place on Sunday, January 17th. However, it was postponed a day later “for security reasons.” Guided by the same considerations, the team of the new president canceled the trip of the future head of state by train to Washington from Wilmington.

Earlier on January 15, it became known about the plans of ultra-right radicals to try to disrupt the transfer of power to the elected president and challenge the legitimacy of the elections for several months, not disdaining the use of bombs and weapons.

Biden is due to take over at noon on January 20.