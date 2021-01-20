The headquarters of President-elect Joe Biden revealed the details of his inauguration. Reported by RIA News…

On January 20 at 8:45 am (4:45 pm Moscow time), Biden, along with his wife Jill, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her husband will attend a service at St. Matthew’s Catholic Cathedral in Washington. At 10:30 (18:30 Moscow time) Biden and Harris will visit the US Capitol, where Harris will be sworn in 45 minutes later. At 12:00 (20:00 Moscow time) Biden will take the oath.

At 13:40 (21:40), Biden as the current president and Harris as vice president will host a small military parade. At 14:25 (22:25 Moscow time) Biden will lay a wreath at the Arlington cemetery at the tomb of the unknown soldier. At 15:15 (23:15 Moscow time), the military solemnly escort Biden to his new residence – the White House.

At 17:15 (01:15 Moscow time Thursday) Biden will sign a number of executive orders, and half an hour later, a number of appointees will be sworn in. At 20:48 (4:48 Moscow time Thursday) Biden and Harris and their spouses will attend the festive program and give speeches, and at 21:55 (5:55 Moscow time), the two families will appear together on the balcony of the White House.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump and his wife Melania on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration will fly to Palm Beach (Florida). Thus, the incumbent president will skip the democrat’s inauguration ceremony.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for the afternoon of January 20 (20:00 Moscow time). In particular, Vice President Mike Pence is invited to the event. At the same time, Biden called Trump’s decision not to attend the event as good, as he said earlier. Increased security measures have been taken in Washington in connection with the inauguration. Much of the city center, adjacent to the White House and the Congress, is closed to traffic. Capitol Hill is cordoned off, access is limited.