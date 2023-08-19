PPresident Joe Biden chose the location for the summit with care. Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park, was to serve as the backdrop for the historic tripartite summit, as had been the case for other significant moments in American foreign policy. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter brokered a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, this time Biden wanting to make history with the closer alliance between Japan, South Korea and the United States. It was the first time leaders had been invited to Camp David since 2015.

At the press conference on Friday afternoon, Biden spoke of a “great, great meeting” and assured Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol of the “iron” solidarity of the United States.

The joint statement said it was a “time of unprecedented opportunity for our countries.” Geopolitical power struggles, the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and nuclear provocations called for “unity and coordinated action by real partners”.

Prior to the visit, senior government officials had highlighted Washington's tireless work on the alliance. President Joe Biden reminded everyone involved "what is at stake". For the White House, the summit is also an opportunity to show Biden is delivering on his promise to restore America's alliances. Especially given the fragile rapprochement between Japan and South Korea.







The meeting of the allies is likely to have been a demonstration of power against China and to strengthen the back of South Korea and Japan in the course of the provocations from North Korea. At the press conference, Biden spoke of a “new era of trilateral cooperation”. His National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had previously spoken of a “strong foundation” that should last. In the future, annual meetings of the leaders and high-ranking government officials are planned, at which security issues and economic cooperation will be discussed.

In addition, given the provocations from North Korea, there is a “multi-year plan” for military exercises and closer cooperation on ballistic missile defense. According to the White House, the aim is to improve the exchange of information and communication in the event of a crisis. “A challenge for one of the countries, a challenge for all countries,” it said in advance. The US has long-standing diplomatic ties with South Korea and Japan respectively.

For the United States, the alliance with Japan and South Korea is crucial to the western alliance in the Indo-Pacific; China is considered the greatest security challenge. Japan and South Korea are reluctant to openly criticize China because of their close economic ties. According to a spokeswoman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, there were last-minute discussions before the summit as to whether China should be specifically mentioned in the summit document as a threat to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. In the joint statement, the United States, Japan and South Korea now condemned China's "aggressive and dangerous behavior" in the South China Sea.







Beijing criticized the constellation even before the summit began on Friday. The international community should make up its own mind about who is raising tensions, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said. “Attempts to form various exclusive groups and cliques and bring bloc confrontation to the Asia-Pacific region are unpopular and will certainly spark vigilance and resistance in countries in the region.”

Biden, Yoon and Kishida also reiterated calls for North Korea to achieve full nuclear disarmament. Pyongyang’s actions posed a “serious threat to peace and security” on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.