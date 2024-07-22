CNN: Biden’s decision to drop out of race is not related to his health

Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race is not related to his health, according to a report reports CNN cited a senior White House official.

“President Joe Biden’s stunning decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race is not due to any medical issues,” the source told the channel.

Biden is currently in quarantine due to coronavirus infection at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the White House chief decided to end the fight with Donald Trump.

Biden said a few days ago that he was ready to stop running for re-election if he had health problems.