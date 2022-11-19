The granddaughter of United States President Joseph Biden, Naomi Biden, married her fiancé Peter Neal this Saturday at the White House, in a private ceremony closed to the press. This is the 19th time in the history of the presidential residence in which it hosts a wedding, which on this occasion opens a weekend full of festivities for the head of state of the world’s leading power: this Sunday he will celebrate his 80th birthday after legislative elections in which the results have been much more favorable to his Democratic Party than expected.

The 28-year-old girlfriend is a lawyer by profession, employed at a prominent law firm in Washington. Her new husband, 25, recently graduated with a law degree and works at Georgetown University’s Homeland Security Law Center. The two met in 2018 and have been residing at the White House since August.

Naomi is perhaps the most closely linked to her grandfather among the grandchildren of the US president. She was the one who called the family meeting that would end up deciding the then former vice president to run for the 2020 elections to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover the person she is, and open an incredible path for herself,” said the president and first lady, Jill Biden, in a statement this Saturday. “Now we are proud to see her choose Peter as her husband and we are honored to welcome him into our family. We wish you days filled with laughter and a love that deepens with each passing year.”

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden, son of the US president, and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle. The link ceremony took place on the South Lawn of the White House -an area of ​​the residence where until now no wedding had been officiated-, on a cool but very bright morning in Washington. A wedding banquet was then held inside the residence for the family and closest friends of the couple. The grand celebration, complete with dancing, was being reserved for the evening, according to the first lady’s spokeswoman, Jill Biden. The family will bear the costs of the celebration as it is a private event, she has pointed out.

Although there was no press present, at the express wish of the couple, sources familiar with the details told the CNN television network that the bride was accompanied to the altar by her parents to the chords of Bitter Sweet Symphony, by The Verve. The bride wore a Ralph Lauren dress, long sleeves, lace at the neckline, with a veil and train.

The bride and groom wrote their own vows. The poem was read at the ceremony. I carry your heart with me by E. E. Cummings; the groom’s father, William Neal, performed a song, accompanied by a choir. Escorting her bride were her sisters Finnegan and Maisy Biden and her sister-in-law Katherine Neal, as bridesmaids. The groom’s brother, Robert Neal, acted as best man.

Since the White House opened in 1800 as the presidential residence to house John Adams, the vast majority of the weddings that have been officiated in its enclosure have corresponded to relatives of the head of state on duty, as in the case of Naomi Biden. On only one occasion has the groom been the president himself: Grover Cleveland, who promised “till death do us part” with Frances Folsom in 1886, in the Blue Room of the house.

The first bride to be married at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was Lucy Payne Washington in 1812, sister of First Lady Dolley Madison, who married Judge Thomas Todd. Almost two centuries later, in 2008, the last wedding party to date of a presidential relative took place at the presidential residence: that of Jenna Bush, daughter of President George W Bush, and her husband Henry Hager. In this case, only the banquet and wedding celebration were held at the White House. The ceremony had been held at the ranch of the groom’s parents.

The last wedding that the residence had witnessed so far had occurred during the term of President Barack Obama in 2013, when the official White House photographer, Pete Souza, and his girlfriend, Patti Lease, were married in its compound. in the Rosaleda gardens, next to the West wing.