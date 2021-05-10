The work of reversing the absurdities the government of Donald Trump received this Monday a new accolade from Joe Biden, who announced the decision of the Department of Health not to discriminate against transsexuals. It seems basic, but in June of last year, in the midst of a pandemic, this same ministry gave permission to about 140,000 hospitals and medical centers that receive federal funds not to include transsexuals in the policy of gender non-discrimination.

It is his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order that required the different departments to review all their anti-discrimination policies. The Health Department has concluded, how could it be otherwise, that not discriminating against the population on the basis of gender also includes sexual orientation. “Your president is keeping your back,” Biden announced this Monday to the 1.7 million transsexuals who are estimated to live in the United States.

The decision is duly justified by the verdict that the Supreme Court issued last year on this matter in relation to Title IX of the Civil Rights Law. The government believes it legitimate to extend that conclusion to the Affordable Healthcare Act that was passed during the Obama administration and protects all those who may be discriminated against on the basis of race, origin, sex, age or disability. The ideological debate from the conservative point of view was not to include sexual orientation as a question of sex, but of personal preference that would not deserve the same protections. Due to all the judicial resources that were interposed, the Obama clause could never be fully applied.

For Trump, it was about courting a sizable bloc of voters, although the Health Department argued that it was about removing administrative hurdles that had cost taxpayers $ 2.9 billion in five years, according to his calculations. “No one should be discriminated against when seeking medical attention,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Monday.