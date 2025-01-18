It is difficult to anticipate how history will judge Joe Biden’s presidency. He came to be the president who would bury what was, for a part of the United States, a populist nightmare with authoritarian inclinations of Donald Trump, finished off by the tragedy and embarrassment of the assault on the Capitol. His objective was to turn the page with Trumpism, “restore the soul of the nation,” as he grandly promised in his victorious 2020 election campaign. But Biden will be at the Capitol this Monday to see with his own eyes how Trump is sworn in again the position of president of the United States. He could have been the president who ended Trump. And he will be the president who returned the keys to the White House. He has not been a transitional figure to forget Trump, but rather a parenthesis in the greatest global political phenomenon of this century. And a president, many in the US will also say, to forget. Since Trump’s victory at the polls on November 5, Biden has been making efforts, until the last minute, to rebuild and preserve his legacy. He does so with public statements in which he seeks to impose a positive vision of his mandate and an alarming vision of what is to come. This week alone, Biden will have given a total of four speeches. Among them, Monday from the State Department, where he defended that he leaves a US with stronger alliances around the world and with warnings to its NATO partners that it must be reinforced before the arrival of Trump. Also the traditional farewell speech from the Oval Office, on Wednesday, where he warned about the arrival of an “oligarchy” to the US – a reference to the new alliance between Trump and the technology magnates – and where he defended that he has signed a successful presidency despite the difficulties. “We have emerged stronger, more prosperous and more secure,” he assured. Biden was referring to the exit from the Covid-19 pandemic with him at the wheel, to the improvement – ​​unfortunately for him, too late – in the economy, to historic legislative achievements such as the infrastructure plan, to the drop in violent crimes – which had skyrocketed in the pandemic – or to support for his allies, from Ukraine to Israel. Why would Trump win the election then? Biden, stubborn and with an unbeatable opinion of himself, insisted a few days ago that, if he had been the candidate, the White House would still be in his hands. Beyond the blow to his vice president, Kamala Harris, a the one who surrendered his candidacy under pressure from his party, which saw him incapable of beating Trump, Biden’s mandate has been plagued with problems. InflationThe most decisive thing for his voters was economic management. Nothing impacts the vote as much as inflation, and Biden’s policies failed to bring prices under control. Every time an American filled the tank or looked at the check in their shopping cart, they were reminded of the president’s family. But there has been much more than that. The chaos on the border, with uncontrolled immigration of undocumented immigrants, is the sole responsibility of the federal government. Or a persistence in the identity ideology of the Democrats, of which many Americans have grown tired. The Afghanistan disaster In foreign policy, no one will be able to forget the debacle in the departure of the US Army from Afghanistan, a shameful and tragic closure for the longest war in the country’s history. And, despite the majority support for the Ukrainian cause and the kyiv government, the Americans lost patience with a once again endless war, to which taxpayers have dedicated tens of billions of dollars, with no sign that Biden could impose a resolution of the conflict. Something similar happened in Gaza, where the president’s management angered pro-Palestinian leftists and upset the vast majority of Americans who support Israel but demanded that Biden reach a ceasefire agreement. That this agreement reached as soon as Donald Trump got involved in the negotiations has not served as a success for Biden, but rather to portray once again his weakness. To save his legacy, Biden has been left with his words and the doll. With growing frenzy, he has entered a race against the clock of executive orders in which the presidential pen will be spent before Trump is sworn in. Some of them are gestures to the gallery. Others are intended to make it more difficult for Trump to impose policies that reverse his own. Last-minute decisions Many of them have to do with domestic issues. In recent weeks, among other decisions, he has unleashed the millions of hectares of protected land and sea surface to prevent Trump’s ‘drill, baby, drill’, his intention to expand oil exploitation. ; has commuted the death sentences of almost all those convicted in federal jurisdiction, something that the next attorney general, Pam Bondi, described this week as “aberrant,” in addition to other clemency decisions; has tightened regulation on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity; has expanded student debt forgiveness; and has expanded protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan. And, on the international stage, it has also sought to leave its mark at the last minute. In Ukraine, after almost three years of war, it has allowed kyiv to use its missiles to attack targets on Russian territory and also the use of anti-personnel mines, in addition to the approval of new shipments of military aid (this could be beneficial for Trump , who is interested in Ukraine having better cards in the negotiations with Moscow that he seeks to promote from the White House). The peace agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, reached in December, but which has been left in the background by the recent one with Hamas, is barely remembered anymore. Biden also decided, months after the Venezuelan elections, to declare Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect. And, at the edge of the bell, he has removed Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism and has relaxed the embargo on the Castro dictatorship. Trump has said he will reverse many of those decisions as soon as he sets foot in the White House. Some will be easier than others. Controversial pardon for his son Despite all these actions, what will be difficult for Biden to reverse is the shadow over his legacy. Many will accuse him of having brought about Trump’s return by his insistence on running for re-election. Despite his unpopularity, despite the evidence of physical decline, despite the feeling of weakness, Biden had the ego of being the one to close the door on Trump again. And he broke the promise he made in 2020 that his presidency would be a “bridge” to a new generation of leaders. It is a responsibility he will share with the Democratic Party, unable to impose a competitive primary process and carve out a new leader. The final blow to his legacy, however, can only be attributed to Biden: the decision to grant a presidential pardon to his son, Hunter, after repeating that he would not. Like Trump with his own criminal cases, he alleged that his son had suffered political persecution. The venerable politician who came to protect democracy left leaving a stain on it.

#Bidens #goodbye #catastrophic #mistakes #hid #achievements