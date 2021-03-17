US President Joe Biden has said that New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the charges of harassment against him are proven true.

In response to a question whether Cuomo should resign if the investigation proves the validity of the woman’s allegations against him, the US president said, “Yes,” adding, “I think he will also pursue a court.”

Since last February, eight women have reported inappropriate behavior and comments to Komo, including a former employee who accused him of touching her in 2020.

Cuomo, 63, confirmed that this information was “false allegations.”

Komo has been governor of New York state for ten years and has rejected calls for his resignation.

He called again on Friday to await the results of the investigations that were opened after this information.