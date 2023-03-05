The first Democratic candidate to run for office against current President Joe Biden in 2024 kicked off her campaign in Washington DC on Saturday. It is the second time that 70-year-old Marianne Williamson, a very popular author of self-help books, has run for president.

In 2020, Williamson quickly had to throw in the towel, because she was unable to convince too few voters with her left-wing dreams. That didn’t stop her from trying again this year. “There have been crazier candidates running for president,” she said, referring to the year Donald Trump was elected president.

“I’m not running again just to be a talking point,” Williamson said. “I am running for president to end the current political system that has been corrupted by big business. I hope for a new beginning.”

Few candidates

According to experts, Williamson has a good chance this time, because there are not many Democrats who want to take on Biden. The vast majority of the Democratic establishment has aligned itself with current President Biden, who, despite being 80 years old, does not consider himself too old for a second term.

Williamson stated, “I feel like my 40 years of experience helping people gives me a unique perspective on what it takes to restore America. We need politicians who not only treat the symptoms but also the cause. A single person will not be able to solve all problems, not even a president. But a president who says things as they are could do a lot of good,” she launched herself, calling on her audience to join her campaign.

Our job is to create a vision of justice and love so strong that it will overcome the forces of hatred, injustice and fear.”