Biden's first comment on Schumer's speech regarding Israel

“He gave a good speech,” Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about Schumer's comments.
He added: “(Schumer) expressed serious concerns…which are shared by a large number of Americans,” noting that Schumer informed presidential staff about the speech earlier than he delivered it.
The majority leader in the US Senate stressed that Israel must make “major course corrections” to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.
In a speech before the Senate, Democratic Party member Schumer also said that Israel's rejection of a two-state solution is a “terrible mistake,” and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, release hostages, and deliver aid to Gaza.
In his speech, Chuck Schumer added:
- Israel's rejection of the two-state solution is a grave mistake.
- The two-state solution It is the only realistic and sustainable solution.
- I support a temporary ceasefire.
- I call for significant humanitarian aid to Gaza.
- I believe that new elections are the only way to make room for a sound and open decision-making process about Israel's future, at a time when many Israelis have lost confidence in their government's vision and management.
- Netanyahu He has lost his way and is a major obstacle to peace and has often caved in to the demands of extremists.
- A coalition led by Netanyahu no longer meets Israel's needs after October 7.
- If the Netanyahu government continues in power yet War, must America To work more effectively to achieve comprehensive peace.
