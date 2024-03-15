Biden's first comment on Schumer's speech regarding Israel

“He gave a good speech,” Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about Schumer's comments.

He added: “(Schumer) expressed serious concerns…which are shared by a large number of Americans,” noting that Schumer informed presidential staff about the speech earlier than he delivered it.

The majority leader in the US Senate stressed that Israel must make “major course corrections” to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

In a speech before the Senate, Democratic Party member Schumer also said that Israel's rejection of a two-state solution is a “terrible mistake,” and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, release hostages, and deliver aid to Gaza.