Joe Biden, ever-increasing pressure on his withdrawal

Exchange Zelensky For Putin And Kamala Harris For Trumphow did he do Joe Biden in the summit press conference Bornseems to be the classic straw that is breaking the camel’s back in terms of keeping the president in the race. Forcing him to withdraw would however, according to Biden, be a betrayal of the popular vote in the Democratic primaries.

But even before this event, 74% of voters believed that the politician was too old to be re-elected. And so the pressure on the president is increasing on several fronts: the political one, the media one and the financial one. Dems are looking for the right words to tell him to step aside, but so far only 10 members of the House of Representatives have openly asked the president to throw in the towel.

The latest in chronological order was the Michigan congresswoman Hillary Scholten. “President Biden has spent his life serving our nation and building the next generation of American leadership. For the sake of our democracy, I think it’s time for him to step aside from the presidential race and allow a new leader to step forward.”

Joe Biden, few politicians have openly declared themselves in favor of withdrawal

Senators seem to be more cautious and only one has exposed himself openly. Vermont Senator Peter Welch said indeed “We cannot ignore President Biden’s disastrous performance in the debate. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions that have been raised since that night. I understand why President Biden wants to run. He has already saved us once from Donald Trump and he wants to do it again. But he needs to reconsider whether he is the best candidate to do it. In my opinion, he is not. He would also end a hypothetical second term at 86.”

With great diplomacy, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, 84 years old, she asked him to decide soon because time is of the essence “I want you to do what you decide to do”. But in her heart the influential politician would have already decided. And then there are Democratic congressmen like Adam Schiff who would prefer Kamala and the famous anchorman George Stephanopoulos who interviewed him.

Joe Biden, Lack of Economic Support Could Convince Him

And then if politicians don’t have the strength to convince him, the supporters’ money could prove to be a decisive factor.. Several major Democratic Party donors and fundraisers have withdrawn their support for the president and called for a change in the Democratic ticket.

Among them are George Clooney (raised $28 million in one night), Michael Douglas (I love this guy. Fifty years of public service, wonderful guy. This is just one of those crucial elections. And it’s very difficult), Stephen King. And also Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings; hotel magnate Stewart Bainum Jr.; Abigail Disney, heir to the Disney family fortune, philanthropist Gideon Stein and many others less known.

If Biden changes his mind (I’ll leave it at that if the Lord Almighty asks me to), the campaign money raised would not be wasted only if the replacement was the vice president. Kamala Harrisalready in the running. But the NBC and the New York Times leaked that the Democratic presidential campaign would begin secretly conducting polls to see how Harris would fare in a head-to-head race with Trump. The withdrawal may be closer than expected.