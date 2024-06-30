NYT: Biden’s family supported his decision to continue running in the election

The family of the President of the United States of America Joe Biden has responded to the politician’s decision to continue running in the presidential election. The closest relatives of the American leader unanimously supported him, reports The New York Times (NYT) newspaper.

Earlier, US First Lady Jill Biden responded to Biden’s criticism that began to come his way after the debate with former US leader Donald Trump. She stood up for her husband and stressed that his performance at the debate does not determine his achievements during his presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris also tried to save Biden’s day after the debate. She urged Americans to focus on the work a politician has done, not on his speeches. Harris noted that Biden’s work as president is “successful and already historic.”