US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell after a podium speech at a graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, apparently unharmed.

Biden, 80, gave a speech during a graduation ceremony at the Military Academy, and he had just shook hands with a graduate and was about to return to his seat when he fell to the ground.

Air Force personnel rushed to help him stand again, and it appeared that he did not need any further assistance.

When he stood up, Biden pointed to an object he seemed to have tripped over. The object looked like a small black sandbag.

Deficiency of protection elements

Joyce Vance, the US attorney in Alabama, wrote, “The fall occurred because the Secret Service left a sandbag blocking the path that Biden would have taken. What’s wrong with the Secret Service? Small mistakes on their part have become all too common.”

“The Secret Service is largely responsible for this,” Ed Krasinstein, a social media personality, wrote on Twitter. “They should have made sure nothing got in his way.”

He added, “Most people, if they put a heavy sandbag in Biden’s position on the ground, they would stumble.”

Despite Biden’s repeated “falls”, the blame was largely directed towards protecting the president, which failed to remove the sandbag from Biden’s path, despite it being a large and clear object obstructing the president’s path.