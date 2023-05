Former assistant to US President Joe Biden, writer and publicist Tara Reid announced on May 30 her intention to obtain Russian citizenship.

“I am very grateful to my friends here in Moscow, in Russia, who received me with open arms. I would like to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant me this citizenship, ”she said at a press conference organized by the Russia Today media group.

