Bolsonaro meets former US senator Christopher Dodd, envoy of the US president to deal with the event

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was on Tuesday afternoon (May 24, 2022) with former US senator Christopher Dodd at the Planalto Palace. The meeting took place outside the official agenda.

The former congressman was sent by US President Joe Biden to Brasília to discuss the Summit of the Americas, an event scheduled for June in Los Angeles, led by the US government.

Bolsonaro has not yet confirmed his presence at the summit. It would be the 1st face-to-face contact with Joe Biden. “If not, I can already imagine what they’re going to say. If so, they will say the same thing.” said the Chief Executive on May 16.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lópes Obrador said on the same date that he would meet with a delegation of summit organizers.

The Mexican declared that he would not participate in the event unless the US invited all countries in the Americas, including Cuba.