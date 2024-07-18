Home page politics

Press Split

The pressure within the party on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race has grown enormously. © Susan Walsh/AP

For weeks, US President Biden has been rigorously rejecting calls from his party colleagues to step down. But according to media reports, the 81-year-old is gradually starting to think twice.

Washington – In the face of enormous pressure from his own party, US President Joe Biden is no longer categorically ruling out withdrawing from the race for a second term, according to media reports. The New York Times reported, citing several people close to the Democrat, that the 81-year-old seems to be gradually accepting that he may have to give up his election campaign.

He has begun “to come to terms with the idea that he may not be able to win in November and will have to drop out of the race to give in to the growing demands of many concerned members of his party,” the newspaper wrote. However, Biden has not yet made a decision.

Publicly, the president has so far rigorously rejected all calls from his own party for him to step down. His campaign team also insists that Biden has no intention of quitting. Recently, however, the pressure on him within the party has increased enormously.

One of Biden’s closest circles told the New York Times that it would not be a surprise if Biden soon announced his withdrawal and nominated his running mate Kamala Harris as his presidential candidate for the November election.

The Washington Post, citing three congressmen, reported that Biden confidante and former Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi told several party colleagues in parliament that she believed Biden could be persuaded to withdraw from the presidential race fairly soon. She also had serious doubts that he could win the election in November against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Biden is facing a rebellion within his party because of his advanced age and doubts about his mental state. Since a disastrous performance in a televised debate against Trump at the end of June, several Democratic lawmakers have openly called on him to drop out of the presidential race. Many others have publicly expressed great concern about his chances of being elected.

Recently, prominent Democrats have also come forward with similar statements. And according to media reports, behind the scenes, the very first ranks of the party are now urging Biden to withdraw.

Due to an infection with the coronavirus, Biden is currently not attending any public events, but is isolating himself in his private home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. dpa