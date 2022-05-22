At the extraordinary Summit of the Americas in 2004 –between the third and fourth– Cuba became a problem for host Mexico. The president of conservative PAN origin Vicente Fox Quesada asked the Cuban commander Fidel Castro not to attend the Mexican city of Monterrey; and before the refusal of the legendary guerrilla already in decline, Fox told him to come, to attend the meal, not to offend US President George Bush Jr. and to go home after the meal. This incident was summed up in the phrase: “you eat and you leave” that humiliated the hero of the Cuban revolution.

The IX Summit of the Americas to be held at the beginning of June has already turned into a tropical-style mess: the host Joseph Biden decided not to invite seven countries, including the three Central Americans with whom he has special programs to curb migration to the United States. United States, and Cuba. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented a formal complaint against the exclusions at one of his press conferences and advanced his intention not to attend that formal meeting if the excluded were not invited. And several countries have already protested the non-invitations, although their heads of state would be under protest.

The Summit was a great opportunity for the president of the United States to assume active leadership in the American continent, in the face of the threat of the presence of China, Russia and Iran in some countries of the region. The war in Ukraine and its energy effects outlined an emergency relationship of

Biden with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to ensure access to oil, but with the contradictory circumstance that Maduro is not officially invited to the Summit. And the three most important Central American countries of the well-known Northern Triangle receive special funds from the UK to stop migration, although their presidents have not been recognized as democratic by the White House.

Cuba is part of what could be called the tropical entertainment, although the seriousness of the conflict leaves more concerns. The CIA tried to overthrow and assassinate leader Fidel Castro, but his death was natural and long-lived. And Cuba has reaffirmed its Marxist-Leninist model with foreign investment, with the additional fact that in 2014 Obama formally resumed diplomatic relations with Havana without questioning his government regime, but President Donald Trump and now President Biden suspended them. once again excludes Cuba from the American community.

In fact, nothing has come out of the eight Summit meetings and the extraordinary one in Mexico in 2004. The US took advantage of some of them to launch trade agreement initiatives, but without creating any common market. President Hugo Chávez encouraged a Bolivarian organization without the United States, but he was also unable to consolidate trade agreements or rebuild the regional productive plant. And last year Mexico announced its intention to build a Latin American and Caribbean organization without the United States, and now the White House is responding with conditional invitations to countries the US considers undemocratic.

The Mexican president has already officially informed that he “could” not attend the Summit and send his Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón as a representative. Mexico’s intention can be understood: the US has returned to imperial times in which it certified which country was democratic and could have relations with Washington. In 1962 the White House instructed the countries of the Organization of American States to break diplomatic relations with Cuba due to its definition in that year as a Marxist-Leninist regime and above all due to its

strategic and military alliance with the Soviet Union, but Mexico was the only country that refused to obey and the US had to tolerate that relative autonomy.

Biden has restored the 1947-1992 cold war that divided the world between allies of the US and allies of the USSR. The only thing is that the defeat of Soviet communism in 1991 led the US to abandon the countries south of the Rio Grande and they assumed definitions of government that were not socialist, but were not submissive to Washington either, and several of them opted for caudillist populism of a capitalist nature with relations strategic relations with China, Russia and Iran, throwing America into a zone of ideological confusion.

Biden has already taken up the flag of the cold war. At the end of last year he held a Forum for Democracy to convert this form of government into an official existence primer for nations, inviting more than one hundred world leaders; By the way, and although it was via the internet, Mexican President López Obrador did not participate and sent his foreign minister.

The IX Summit will be a key point for the Biden administration: to be successful, it would need the presence of Mexico and therefore it would be forced to retract its exclusions; but if he does not give in, then Mexico could, with its absence or its critical presence, complicate the political scenario for a Biden already trapped in the Ukraine war and, above all, further entangle relations south of its borders, just at a time when the South American drug trafficking and Central American and Caribbean migration have shattered the security of its physical border.

Whatever the way out of the relationship crisis derived from the exclusions from the IX Summit, Biden and the US will have before them a complicated scenario of lack of control in the American zone, and even more so if Lula wins in Brazil and opens up to greater relations with Russia. . And in Mexico, the relations of domination of the US would be determining the course of the Mexican presidential candidacy of 2024 as a continuation of the nationalism of López Obrador, while in the US Donald Trump is positioned again with good electoral tendencies as presidential candidate in 2024 against – -they say- Biden as a Democratic candidate and his 82 years in tow.

Biden got into the South American swamp and doesn’t know how to get out.

