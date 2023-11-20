Reuters reported that an American official said that Amos Hochstein, US President Joe Biden’s energy security advisor, will go to Israel on Monday to discuss issues related to the northern border with Lebanon, including how to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The official added, “This visit comes as a follow-up to another one Hockstein made this month to Beirut, where he made it clear that the United States does not want the conflict in Gaza to escalate and spread to Lebanon.”

He added, “During his stay in Israel, Hockstein will emphasize that restoring calm along Israel’s northern border is of utmost importance to the United States, and must represent a top priority for both Israel and Lebanon.”

This comes as the border area between Lebanon and Israel witnesses an expansion in the use of drones by both Hezbollah and Israel in mutual bombing, which began on the second day of the Israeli war on Gaza.