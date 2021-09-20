The fate of US President Joe Biden’s economic plan to save the economy is in jeopardy and largely depends on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi overcomes divisions within the Democratic Party. Bloomberg reports that Biden’s associates have to defend the plan.

Biden’s plan calls for substantial tax cuts for the middle class, paid parental leave, access to universal preschool education, community colleges, tackling climate change, and expanding health care programs. Funding for the plan will come from tax increases for wealthy Americans and corporations. Legislators are still debating the details.

The $ 3.5 trillion budget plan has yet to be passed by the Senate and House of Representatives due to controversy among lawmakers. The disagreement of Senators Joe Manchin and Kirsten Cinema with the size of the budget could play a decisive role in the adoption of the plan. “The plan will not be $ 3.5 trillion. Any senator can reduce that number, ”said moderate Democrat Scott Peters. In addition, the Democrats in the House of Representatives had a split – Pelosi fought for a long time with dissenting moderates who opposed the economic plan.

The $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan has already been approved by the Senate, but the House Finance Committee does not approve the $ 550 billion piece of it. Pelosi promised centrist Democrats to vote on the issue on September 27. She and other House Democratic leaders are worried they won’t have enough votes to pass the $ 3.5 trillion plan, given the lingering divisions between Democrats in both houses of Congress on some key issues.

Progressive congressional chairman Pramila Jayapal told Democratic leaders that progressives will vote against the infrastructure bill until the Senate and House of Representatives pass the $ 3.5 trillion plan. “He won’t have enough votes to get into the House of Representatives,” Jayapal predicted.

Lawmakers have yet to decide what should be included in the $ 3.5 trillion plan. There is a perception that Democrats may not include radical changes in immigration. Because of this, the moderates may tighten the requirements for accepting the full package.

Republicans are doing everything in their power to exert political pressure on the centrists to downsize Biden’s plan and prevent tax increases that follow the plan’s adoption. Republican Kevin Brady said the party’s efforts appear to be paying off. At the same time, former US President Donald Trump called Biden’s infrastructure budget proposals “a plan to destroy America.”