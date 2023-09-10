Indian Express: Biden’s driver suspended in Delhi for giving lift to private client

An Indian driver from US President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Delhi was suspended from work for giving a lift to a private client. About it writes Indian Express.

A security official said India’s foreign ministry hired a number of private vehicles for Biden’s motorcade. In addition, the United States purchased 60 cars to transport the entourage of the American leader.

The publication clarifies that the driver in Biden’s motorcade was driving a car with a registration number from the state of Haryana. The vehicle had several stickers that indicate it belonged to Biden’s motorcade. The car was supposed to be at the Maurya Hotel, where Biden was staying.

“But on Saturday morning around 8 am, the driver received a call from his regular passenger asking him to drop him at the Taj Mansingh Hotel. Biden’s motorcade was supposed to start moving around 9-9:30 am, so he decided to give his regular passenger a lift,” a source told the Indian Express.

Security officers stopped the car after noticing stickers on the car. The driver was interrogated; he did not know about the protocol. As a result, the incident was reported to the chief of protocol of the Indian Foreign Ministry, after which the car was excluded from Biden’s motorcade.

